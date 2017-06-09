Striding for change

TEMISKAMING SHORES – You can go for a walk and raise money for a cause tomorrow.
On June 10, the Timiskaming and Area chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold its annual Strides for Change walk.
Participants can walk a two-kilometre or five-kilometre course to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, remember those who have lost their lives, and support survivors and families.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the New Liskeard waterfront shelter by the ball diamonds. The walk begins at 10 a.m.
Proceeds support MADD programs.
