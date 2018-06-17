Storm Watch June 17:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and early this evening. Some of these storms might become severe. The main threat is the heavy downpours. Strong wind gusts are also possible.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.