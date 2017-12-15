Step up and step into Christmas

COBALT (Staff) – Are you yearning for a fun evening spending time with friends and family listening to beautiful Christmas music delivered by local performers – all for a good cause?

Then you will want to attend former Harvest Queen Hannah Fedechko-Conroy’s A Christmas To Remember “A Step into Christmas” shows at the Classic Theatre in Cobalt on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16.

Show times for both performances are 7 p.m. and tickets are available at Findlay’s in New Liskeard and The Classic Theatre box office.

Proceeds from the shows will be directed to Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer (NOFCC) and One Food Forward.

Besides the pleasure of listening to great music at the event, you can, for a donation of $5, be eligible to win one of two attendance door prizes valued at $500 each.

So far, Fedechko-Conroy has raised $20,000 for NOFCC.

This year’s lineup of performers reads like a who’s who of local performers. It includes Steve Benoit and his daughter Rose, Amy Corbin, Doug and Jeff Manners, Two Rivers Band, Jayda Conti, Paula Davey Dancers, Gabrielle Smith, Jody Bigelow, Bob St. Cyr, Elizabeth McEachern, Sally Potter, Judith Visser, Sharon Bowes, Kristie Seymour and Fedechko-Conroy.