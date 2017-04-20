Spring Pulse Poetry Festival starts today…

The tenth anniversary of the Spring Pulse Poetry Festival starts in earnest in Cobalt and area Thursday, April 20.

The festival is offering 28 activities from April 20 to 22.

There are a number of organized visits from a number of poets and musicians.

They include Kate Marshall Flaherty of Toronto who will be presenting a writers’ workshop, including a reading, on Thursday, April 20.

The Lumber Barons House in Haileybury will be the scene of the Bilingual Twist on Thursday evening.