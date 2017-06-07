Spiking interest in Englehart

ENGLEHART (Staff) – Have you ever dreamt of a career as an old-time railway worker?

It’s a dream you can fulfill this weekend in Englehart at Ontario Northland’s second annual spike driving competition.

It kicks off at noon June 10 at the Englehart station.

In addition to the competition, with classes for both professionals and amateurs, there will be live music, kids’ activities (including a nail driving contest) and a barbecue.

For more info about the event or to register, go to www.ontarionorthland.ca.