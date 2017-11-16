Special weather statement November 16:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant winter storm expected this weekend.

A low pressure system is expected to track over Southern Ontario on Saturday. This low pressure system has the potential to bring significant snow and blowing snow to the area through the weekend.

At this time there is uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system and as a result there is uncertainty in total snowfall amounts.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall during the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Snow will then taper to scattered flurries on Sunday.