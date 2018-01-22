Snowfall warning Jan. 22:

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

Significant snow this afternoon into Tuesday.

A Colorado low will spread snow across portions of Northeastern Ontario beginning this afternoon. Significant accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are likely by the time the snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon. Local blowing snow may also develop this afternoon and tonight.

Ice pellets may also mix in with the snow tonight for several hours, particularly for areas from Manitoulin Island towards North Bay. This may limit snowfall accumulations in these areas somewhat.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.