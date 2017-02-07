Snowfall Warning Feb. 7

4:31 PM EST Tuesday 07 February 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant snowfall expected tonight.

A low pressure system currently over Lake Michigan is expected to strengthen and track northeastwards towards Petawawa.

At 4 PM radar indicates the heaviest snow just north of Sault Ste Marie extending northeastward to Chapleau and Timmins. As the low strengthens snow is forecast for the warned areas with total amounts ranging from 10 to 20 cm.

Snowfall should taper off by Wednesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.