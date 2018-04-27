Snowfall warning ended

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — Environment Canada has withdrawn its snowfall warning for Temiskaming Shores.

Temiskaming Shores is now receiving periods of rain mixed with snow.

Environment Canada states winds will come from the north later this afternoon at 20 km/h. The high will be plus 3 C.

Tonight a snowfall is expected ranging from between 5 to 10 cm. The wind will gust to 40 km/h. The low will be minus 6 C.

Snow will end Saturday morning, Environment Canada states. Winds will continue at 20 km/h with gusts to 40 km/h. The temperature high will be plus 3 C.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy periods Saturday night with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 10 C.

Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7 C.