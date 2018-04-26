Snowfall warning April 26. Yes, snowfall…

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Snowfall will begin tonight or early Friday morning. Snow will become heavy at times Friday afternoon and continue Friday night. Snow will taper off Saturday.

General snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected before the snow ends Saturday. The city of Timmins is expected to see lower amounts, in the 10 to 15 cm range.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.