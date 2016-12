Snowfall Warning New Liskeard – Temagami Issued at 04:54 Friday 16 December 2016 Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. ### Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm. Find out more ›