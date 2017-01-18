The Temiskaming Speaker - Area cadets hone skills at biathlon training exercise Holding a standard .22 calibre biathlon rifle used in last weekend’s training exercise is 2344 Algonquin Regiment biathlon coach Alain Roy. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)

Skis and rifles

Sports,
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Area cadets hone skills at biathlon training exercise Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter DISTRICT — Despite cold temperatures and wind chills, ten cadets and their trainers took part in a biathlon…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Skis and rifles was last modified: January 18th, 2017 by speakeradmin

Comments

Comments...