Receiving medals for their performance in STAR 4 (Girls) Elements-Group 2 at the James Bay Competition were, from the left, Elise Churman of the Haileybury FSC, Megan Harrison of the New Liskeard FSC, Danica Francoeur of Kapuskasing, Aine Bennett of Haileybury and, in front, Meganne Allard from Hearst. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)