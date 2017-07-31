TEMISKAMING SHORES – You can drop by the Waterfront Pool-Fitness Centre for a coffee this morning and learn about the local business scene.

A representative of the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Canada is the guest speaker at this week’s Age Friendly Sip ‘n’ Learn get-together.

Today’s session begins at 10:30 a.m.

Or, you can catch the speaker tomorrow (Tuesday, August 1) in Haileybury, at 2 p.m. at the Leisure Inn.

Older adults are invited to drop in to socialize and enjoy some refreshments.