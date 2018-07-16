Severe Weather Alert

Environment Canada Weather Alert

3:49 PM EDT Monday 16 July 2018

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The risk of severe thunderstorms is associated with a cold front moving from west to east over Northeastern Ontario this afternoon and evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.