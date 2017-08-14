DISTRICT (Staff) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada, Monday, August 14. The watch is valid until 9 p.m. this evening, and extends throughout the region from Hearst to Chapleau and Temagami and extends well across Quebec.

Environment Canada states that “some of the thunderstorms developing over Northeastern Ontario may produce one to two-centimetre hailstones and strong wind gusts.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover indoors.