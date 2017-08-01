At 3:11 p.m. today, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Temiskaming area.

It advised:

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

“Thunderstorms have started to develop over portions of northeastern Ontario and expected to persist into the early evening hours.”

A few of the storms, it said, will have the potential to produce hail up to three centimetres in diameter, wind gusts nearing 90 kilometres/hour, and local rainfall of up to 50 millimetres.