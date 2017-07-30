DISTRICT (Staff) — Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the district. A system is making its way through the district from the northwest, and could develop this afternoon, Sunday, July 30.

Environment Canada stated that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some of these thunderstorms could become severe with wind gusts to 90 kilometres per hour and two-centimetre hail possible.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”