Severe thunderstorm warning April 27:

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

New Liskeard – Temagami

At 3:28 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm located west of New Liskeard is moving northward at 50 km/h. Radar indicates the main threats with this storm is large hail and wind gusts to 90 km/h.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.