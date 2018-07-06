Saturday, in the park…

What better way to spend a summer day than relaxing in the park?

Englehart is offering just that this weekend, and throwing in entertainment and refreshments.

Englehart’s annual Day in the Park runs July 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Centennial Park.

“It’s a free, family fun day, where everyone of all ages can come out and enjoy,” said Candace Pritchard, Englehart’s interim recreation coordinator and office assistant.

It’s an opportunity for local organizations to raise their profile and a little money.

It also showcases the downtown park.

This year’s line-up includes two performers from the Toronto-based Zero Gravity Circus, with shows at noon and 2 p.m.

The Northern Square Dancers, a local troupe of square dancing buffs, will also return this year for a performance at 1 p.m.

The event also offers inflatable play structures, games for kids and a classic car show.

In conjunction with the event, there will also be a free public swim at the Lee Pool from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pritchard said there will be other activities in the Englehart area over the summer, including the dog-themed Bark in the Park and events at Kap-Kig-Iwan Provincial Park.