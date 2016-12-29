SAFE DRIVING

Consider weather conditions while operating all types of vehicles, say police

DISTRICT – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists operating all types of vehicles that winter weather can change very quickly, placing extra demands on your vehicle and your driving skills.

Powder snow is a sign that the true conditions are hidden. If you find yourself caught in whiteout conditions, reduce your speed and look for a safe location to pull over if necessary.

A winter survival kit is a priority in your vehicle and for all outdoor activities.

“Snowmobiling is very popular through the holidays. Your knowledge of how to operate a snowmobile safely is paramount. Members of the Temiskaming Detachment have and will continue to conduct motorized snow vehicle patrols on the OFSC trails and waterways throughout the jurisdiction. Understand the laws associated to your choice of winter adventures so that you enjoy and arrive at your destination safely,” says Inspector Brent Cecchini.

Check the weather before heading out on the highway or trails/waterways;

Obey speed limits and the road/ trail signs;

If your activity includes frozen water, check the ice conditions prior to heading out;

Many fatalities involve snowmobiles breaking through the ice or driving into open water;

When you travel on ice, you put yourself and your passengers at risk;

Always tell someone where you are going, your exact route and your expected time of return;

Drive within your ability;

Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) campaign continues through the New Year and RIDE stops are ongoing. We all have a role to play in preventing impaired driving. If someone you encounter insists on driving impaired, call 911.

Slow down, stay alert, stay in control. To check travel conditions before leaving call 511, or visit:

Link: Travel Conditions

Remember that driving according to the road, trail, and weather conditions could save your life or the life of others.