The Horne Granite Curling Club in New Liskeard hosted the Northern Ontario Provincial Mixed playdowns March 28-31. Thursday featured the ceremonial first rock swept to the button by Madison McNaugton of the Horne Granite’s U18 Provincial team and Jackson Manners of Ecole secondaire catholique Ste-Marie’s team that went to the high school provincials. Standing behind them is the North Bay foursome that went on to win the weekend event (from the left) – Amanda Corkal, Gavan Jamieson, Laura Johnston and skip Sandy MacEwan. The North Bay curlers advance to the National Mixed playdowns in November at a site yet to be announced. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)