Highway 11 now open near Kirkland Lake

DISTRICT (Staff/special) — The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report Highway 11 which had been closed on the intersection point of Highways 11, Highway 112 and Highway 66 earlier today, Wednesday, September 21 is now re-opened.

Police say the cause of the closure was due to a three-car collision. There are no injuries reported.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at Ontario.ca/511 for more information.