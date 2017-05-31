Riverside Farmers Market opens June 3

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The Riverside Farmers Market will be opening for another season this Saturday, June 3.

Doors will be open throughout the morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Riverside Farmers Market where vendors will be ready to welcome you with their fresh new products.

The Healthy Kids Community Challenge will also be present with activities for children, and mascot Freggie will also be there, encouraging everyone in the tasty and healthy pleasure of eating veggies.

The Riverside Farmers Market, located in New Liskeard at the east end of Whitewood Avenue, next to the Wabi River, will be opening its doors to the public every Saturday this summer and into the fall, to share the array of vegetables, fruits, flowers, homemade cooking and baking, handicrafts and other great offerings grown and created here in Temiskaming.