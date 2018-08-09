Resources committed to North Bay 72

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the region’s forest fire situation this morning (Thursday):

In the Lady Evelyn fire cluster, fire rangers from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Mexico remain committed to this cluster, focusing primarily on North Bay Fire 72.

The fire is currently mapped at approximately 27,285 hectares, and has not grown in size in the last two weeks.

Bucketing helicopters will be available and utilized as needed.

Across the Northeast, there are 49 active forest fires. Of these, 17 are not yet under control, 32 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were nine new fires confirmed yesterday, two of which have already been extinguished.