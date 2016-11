A ribbon-cutting ceremony from MADD’s Red Ribbon Campaign took place at the Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Monday, November 14. From left to right participating in the ceremony are: OPP Constable Jennifer Mikovitch, OPP Temiskaming detachment Inspector Brent Cecchini, MADD president Sue Flaxey, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, MADD treasurer Annette Neil, paramedic Brady Clouthier, paramedic Henri Gravel, bylaw officer Tim Goodyear, bylaw officer David Barton, and Temiskaming Shores Fire Chief Tim Uttley. (Staff photo)