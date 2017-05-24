ESCSM’s Solyn Goudreault, left, stretches as Trevor Jackman of TDSS does a high-flying warm up manoeuvre prior to the 100-metre sprint. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen) Ready to go at the Vandervliet Graydon track May 24, 2017SportsEditorial Staff Share this article...0000TEMISKAMING SHORES — When race timer Tom Barker yelled out to the boys lined up for the 100-metre sprint, “Are you guys ready?” the quick reply was, “We were born… Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register Ready to go at the Vandervliet Graydon track was last modified: May 24th, 2017 by Editorial StaffComments Comments...