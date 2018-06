The people who filled the grandstands at the New Liskeard Fall Fair grounds main ring on June 6 received a thrill when the RCMP Musical Ride performed a number of drills. Positive energy was exchanged as the 36 riders smiled at the crowd and the crowd smiled back at them and applauded loudly to the high quality horsemanship they were viewing. People could also visit with the horses and riders in the nearby barns and have photos taken with the horses. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)