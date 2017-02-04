Temagami area power outage Wednesday February 8

TEMAGAMI (Staff) — Hydro One has announced a planned hydro outage for customers in the Lake Temagami area on Wednesday, February 8.

Hydro One states that 535 customers will be affected by the planned outage which will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Townships affected include Phyllis, Vogt, Joan, Strathcona and Yates.

Hydro One also issued a reminder to members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment, and never to assume that they are safe to approach.

For up-to-date power interruption information related to Hydro One’s distribution system, download the Hydro One Mobile App or visit the Power Outage Viewer online.