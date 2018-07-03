Police warn potential treat not so sweet

KIRKLAND LAKE (Staff) – Police in Kirkland Lake say they’ve seized what resembles candy but contains a psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

In a July 3 news release, Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police say they seized a quantity of gummy bears similar to the popular candy.

But the material was found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the principal psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Police advise that, along with the illegality of trafficking in cannabis-related drugs, there are health hazards associated with the materials’ consumption.

Police are urging parents to share the message with their children as summer vacations begin.

Anyone with information about the illegal distribution of the candy-like material is asked to immediately contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122.

People can remain anonymous by calling

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting information online at www.tipsubmit.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.