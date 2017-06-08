Police seeking public’s help

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Police are appealing to the public for help in finding four missing rifles.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police say a property on Stoney Lonesome Road in Savard Township was broken into sometime between April 2016 and April of this year.

A gun safe was discovered to have been pried open and the firearms removed.

Police describe the missing firearms as follows:

Lee-Enfield No. 1 Mark 3 bolt-action rifle, brown and black in colour, serial #12991, .303 calibre;

Lee-Enfield No. 4 Mark 4 bolt-action rifle, brown and black in colour, serial #15764, .303 calibre;

Winchester 94 lever-action rifle, brown and black in colour, serial #3419568, 30-30 calibre;

Ruger 10/22 carbine semi-automatic rifle, brown and black in colour, serial #23492778, .22 LR calibre.

Anyone with information about the break-in or firearms is asked to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS. They may be eligible for cash reward of up to $2,000.