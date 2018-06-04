Police searching for missing woman

COBALT (Staff) – Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue searching for a missing 54-year-old woman.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police say Cynthia Caron, also known as Cyndie, was last seen at about 11 a.m. June 3 on Dunning Drive, in Cobalt.

She is described as having a medium build, is five feet, five inches in height, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

She has short blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes, and requires prescription glasses.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate her.

The Temiskaming OPP requests anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.