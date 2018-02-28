PLAYOFF HOCKEY

The Nipissing District Hockey League (NDHL) North teams had their playoff round February 24 and 25 at the Englehart arena. Jackson Smith (#9 in white) of the Englehart Express H&K Logging Atoms scored five times in this game as the Express beat the Black River-Matheson Storm 6-1. However, neither team was able to advance to the final. The Scotiabank Atom C Girls downed Tench Insurance 4-3 (both from Temiskaming Shores) in the final to advance to the Super Sunday playoffs in North Bay March 3-4. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)

