Paying tribute to heroes of the ’77 fire

To mark the 40th anniversary of the fire that ripped through Cobalt, the Cobalt Northern Ontario Firefighters Museum formally thanked those who fought the blaze. Representatives of a few of the local fire departments involved in that effort joined Sparky for a photo at the plaque unveiling. Standing, from left, are Ron Quenneville of Dymond; Bud Carr, who is now retired but was part of the New Liskeard squad fighting the ’77 fire; Latchford Fire Chief Michael Beaupre, who was a rookie firefighter in ’77; Cobalt firefighters Robert Osterberg, Tom Green and Brad Hearn; kneeling, New Liskeard firefighters Deb Carr and Eric St. Louis. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)