Bob Wilson and Pat (Villeneuve) are pictured here in Cobalt in 1954 around the time of their engagement.

Pat Wilson reflects on life’s rewards

Community
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter   HAILEYBURY – For Pat Wilson, she doesn’t ask herself why she is doing something. She just goes out and does it. The outcome of her…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Pat Wilson reflects on life’s rewards was last modified: February 28th, 2018 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...