Bob Wilson and Pat (Villeneuve) are pictured here in Cobalt in 1954 around the time of their engagement. Pat Wilson reflects on life’s rewards February 28, 2018CommunityEditorial Staff Share this article...0000Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter HAILEYBURY – For Pat Wilson, she doesn’t ask herself why she is doing something. She just goes out and does it. The outcome of her… Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register Pat Wilson reflects on life’s rewards was last modified: February 28th, 2018 by Editorial StaffComments Comments...