Partial reopening for Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater

Ontario Parks announced today (Wednesday) that  Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park is open with the following exceptions.

1. Hobart Lake, Tupper Lake, Maple Mountain hiking trail, Old Bill Lake, Bessie Lake, Inez Lake, Anvil Lake, Hammer Lake and their portages and campsites remain closed until further notice.
2. Trethewey Lake, Elissa Creek, all basins of Makobe Lake, Banks Lake, Grays Lake, Grays River, Graymud Lake, Bercole Lake and their portages and campsites remain closed until further notice.

The ministry notes that the restrictions for Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park are in place to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified areas.

Makobe-Grays River Provincial Park remains closed.

