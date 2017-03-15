The Speaker - Award recognizes writer with Haileybury roots The man behind the first Hardy Boys books – as well as journalism, radio plays, television dramas and documentaries – has deep ties to Haileybury. Leslie McFarlane is the latest recipient of the Order of the North. Pat Wilson, chair of the Haileybury Heritage Museum, displays a copy of McFarlane’s 1976 autobiography Ghost of the Hardy Boys in the museum’s collection. The submission supporting McFarlane’s nomination for the award was prepared by Dale Alexander, at back. McFarlane’s contribution to young people’s literature is recognized by the annual short story writing contest run by the Ghost of the Hardy Boys Committee, said committee member Elizabeth Bishop, at right. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)

Order of the North

Arts & Entertainment,
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Award recognizes writer with Haileybury roots ELK LAKE (Staff) – A kid from Haileybury whose literary legacy includes the first Hardy Boys mysteries is the latest Order of the North…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Order of the North was last modified: March 15th, 2017 by speakeradmin

Comments

Comments...