The man behind the first Hardy Boys books – as well as journalism, radio plays, television dramas and documentaries – has deep ties to Haileybury. Leslie McFarlane is the latest recipient of the Order of the North. Pat Wilson, chair of the Haileybury Heritage Museum, displays a copy of McFarlane’s 1976 autobiography Ghost of the Hardy Boys in the museum’s collection. The submission supporting McFarlane’s nomination for the award was prepared by Dale Alexander, at back. McFarlane’s contribution to young people’s literature is recognized by the annual short story writing contest run by the Ghost of the Hardy Boys Committee, said committee member Elizabeth Bishop, at right. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)