Orange Drop returning

Temiskaming Shores’ annual Orange Drop collection of household hazardous waste returns on Saturday, June 2.

The first collection was held in 2013.

In a recent report to city council, municipal staff report “a consistent increase in participation and household hazardous material delivered.”

Dead batteries, empty propane cylinders, and oil filters are among the items that be dropped off for safe disposal.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot between The Temiskaming Speaker and the New Liskeard fire hall on Wellington Street.

Learn more at: http://www.makethedrop.ca/location/temiskaming-shores/