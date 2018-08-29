OPP Requesting Public Assistance

(TEMISKAMING SHORES) – On August 26 at approximately 3:27 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call for a break and enter at a residence on Paddon Crescent, in Temiskaming Shores.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the incident occurred between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. The residence was broken into while the occupants were inside the residence. The suspect(s) left the residence on foot when confronted by the home owner, and then got into an unknown vehicle.

The Temiskaming OPP is requesting anyone with information on this break and enter that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.