Operation Impact over Thanksgiving weekend

District (Special) – Heading into the Thanksgiving Day long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the motoring public about Operation Impact. This annual campaign focusses on the four main causal factors in motor vehicle collision deaths: distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

The “Big Four” were contributing factors in 182 of the 239 road deaths investigated by the OPP this year (2017). Speeding and distracted driving are both in the lead of the four road death causal categories in OPP-investigated motor vehicle collisions. As of October 1, 2017, distracted driving was a factor in 63 of the 239 deaths as well as speeding with 56 deaths. Impaired driving is in third place at 32 deaths, and lack of apparent occupant restraint is in fourth position as a causal factor in 31 road deaths.

The stats are down in three of the four categories this year. Road deaths associated with impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding are down, but the number of people still driving without a seatbelt is up, compared to the same period in 2014.

The OPP joins other policing partners on this national traffic safety campaign Operation Impact, supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Temiskaming OPP is reminding the public that officers will be focusing on making sure that everyone is buckled in properly, and reminding motorists to never drink and drive, to pay attention to the road at all times and to refrain from aggressive driving, so that everyone can enjoy the weekend and make it home safely.