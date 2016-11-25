One lane open on Hwy. 11

0 0 0 0 Share this article...

One lane open on Highway 11

TEMAGAMI (Staff) — Highway 11 between Temagami and North Bay is now open to alternating one-lane traffic.

The highway has been closed since Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when two tractor trailers collided south of Temagami and north of Tonomo Road. The collision resulted in a large fire at the scene.

One person has died in the accident.

Police say the identity of the deceased will not be confirmed until after a post-mortem has been completed.

Along with the Ontario Provincial Police, others who attended the scene include the Temagami Fire Department, the Marten River Fire Department, North Bay Fire and Emergency Services and North Bay and District Ambulance Service.

The accident resulted in the closure of Highway 11 until early in the morning of Friday, November 25 when one lane was opened to alternating traffic.

Delays in traffic are being experienced.

People are also being advised of the alternate route through Quebec along Highway 101 on the east side of Lake Temiskaming, connecting Notre-Dame-du-Nord and Timiscaming, Quebec, and merging onto Highway 63 and Trout Lake Road in North Bay.

The Ontario Provincial Police Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the ongoing investigation into the accident on Highway 11, police state.