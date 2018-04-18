The TDSS Saints won an OFSAA Girls curling bronze in Fort Frances March 24. From the left is coach Dale Warring, Jessica Amyot, Makayla Godmaire, Abbygale Lennox, Callista Laffrenier and Hannah Holtz. (Supplied photo)

OFSAA bronze for curling Saints

Sports
  Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – It was a heck of a long trip, but it paid off with a provincial medal for the TDSS Girls curling team….

