The TDSS Saints won an OFSAA Girls curling bronze in Fort Frances March 24. From the left is coach Dale Warring, Jessica Amyot, Makayla Godmaire, Abbygale Lennox, Callista Laffrenier and Hannah Holtz. (Supplied photo) OFSAA bronze for curling Saints April 18, 2018SportsEditorial Staff Share this article...0000 Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – It was a heck of a long trip, but it paid off with a provincial medal for the TDSS Girls curling team…. Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register OFSAA bronze for curling Saints was last modified: April 18th, 2018 by Editorial StaffComments Comments...