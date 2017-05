In front from the left, holding the ribbon at the Northern Industrial and Environmental grand opening, is Chamber director Teri Culhane, Cam Caldwell, Deziree Caldwell, Brenda Loranger, Rick Loranger, Chuck Caldwell, Jessica Caldwell and TSACC president Darcy Griffith. In the back row from the left are Temiskaming Shores councillors Mike McArthur and Patricia Hewitt, Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof constituency assistant Darlene Bowen, Julia Loranger, Jacqui Page, Amy Loranger, Kyle Barker and Rhonda Chartrand. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)