From the left during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Northern Beauty Esthetics & Wellness are Natasha Tremblay, Cindy Perreault, Katelin Cavanagh, Carole Chamberlain, Brianna Byrnes, Ethan Huff, Kassandra Byrnes, Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce directors Terri Culhane, Dan Hackett and City of Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)