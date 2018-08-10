North Bay 72 update

DISTRICT (Staff) – In an update on the North Bay 72 fire this morning (Friday), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports that fire rangers continue to work the perimeter of the fire.

They’re moving some 100 feet towards the centre of the fire.

Crews continue to search for and find hotspots. Some smokes continue to show themselves as the area dries out after the recent rainfall.

Travel restrictions in some areas around North Bay 72 have been eased, but remain in place elsewhere. A detailed map is available at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Across the region, there are 47 active forest fires in the Northeast. Of these, 11 are not yet under control, 36 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were four new fires confirmed yesterday, two of which has already been extinguished.

Cochrane 39 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare.

Wawa 12 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare.

Fire ranger and coastal ranger crews are responding to five fires in the far north in proximity to the Fort Severn community.

There are an additional five fires further from the community that are being observed to allow the ecological benefits of fire to occur.