North Bay 72 under control

North Bay 72, the massive fire that was spotted July 8 in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater park, is now deemed to be under control.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry upgraded the fire’s status earlier this evening (Friday).

Infrared scanning continues in an effort to identify hot spots.

Six fire crews remain on site. They continue to find and extinguish smokes and hot spots on the interior of the fire.

Two helicopters with bucketing capacity have been assigned to the fire.

The incident management team that had been deployed to manage a cluster of fires in and around Lady Evelyn park has been demobilized.

The fires will continue to be managed by the North Bay Fire Management Headquarters.