North Bay 72 “being held”

DISTRICT (Staff) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports this morning that North Bay 72, the massive fire burning south of Elk Lake, is now “being held.”

“We’re not anticipating any growth on that fire given the current and forecasted weather conditions. That’s very encouraging,” said fire information officer Shayne McCool.

The fire was reported July 8 in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater provincial park. Its size – at 27,285 hectares – has not changed in two weeks.