4 0 0 0 Share this article...

This was the scene at roughly 9:05 a.m. this morning, Friday, October 7, at a nearby parking lot of the intersection of Highway 11 and Drive-In Theatre Road. Officials on the scene told The Speaker, a school bus and a motor vehicle were involved and “no serious injuries” occurred. This story will be updated as developments are made public and the print issue of the October 12 Speaker will have the complete wrap-up. (Staff photo by Gordon Brock)