New Liskeard Fall Fair underway

The 116th New Liskeard Fall Fair is underway in earnest.

Presented by the New Liskeard Agricultural Society today through Saturday, September 15.

Young and old will enjoy the midway, barns filled with exhibits and farm animals, horse shows, entertainment, food, the Harvest Queen pageant, Kids’ Day, the attendance draw for the 2018 Toyota Yaris, a baby contest, pumpkin patch and much more.

The theme of learn, laugh, share and grow will be reflected in many of the events and exhibits throughout the event.

Organizers hope it will be a fair to remember, as the weather looks good in the coming days.

Most of the fall fair events will be held at the fair grounds, inside the Horne Granite Centre and at the Riverside Place.

The hugely popular Harvest Queen Pageant takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Horne Granite Centre where a new Harvest Queen and two princesses will be chosen.

The Car Attendance Draw will be held at the end of the evening. Upon admission to the Fair by way of payment of the gate fee, a redeemable coupon will be exchanged for an attendance draw ticket. Ten draws take place each night with a total of 30 names being pulled.

Friday is Kids’ Day at the Fair and it gets loud and exciting when over a thousand children walk downtown from New Liskeard Public School to the fair grounds waving and smiling as they go by.

The children are admitted free of charge to the Fair where they can visit with animals, view Maple the Cow, enjoy a midway ride and have a cotton candy or candy apple with their friends.

The showpiece entertainment will feature The Fitzgeralds, an award-winning family fiddling and step-dancing group, along with several local performers inside on the main stage at the curling club.

There will be plenty of vendors on the grounds, the midway will provide thrills galore and the popular Baby Contest takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The final event of the Fair will be the attendance draw where one lucky person will drive away with the Toyota Yaris LE on Saturday night.

For a full list of Fair events visit the New Liskeard Fall Fair Facebook page or website at www.newliskeardfallfair.ca.