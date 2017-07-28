New Liskeard beach closed

NEW LISKEARD (Staff) — The City of Temiskaming Shores and the Timiskaming Health Unit have closed the New Liskeard beach until further notice.

The City of Temiskaming Shores issued a notice at approximately noon Friday, July 28 that the beach has been posted as closed.

“The Timiskaming Health Unit monitors bathing beach water quality at designated public beaches within our jurisdiction. Bathing beach water quality is monitored by the collection and analysis of water samples. Samples are analysed at a Public Health Laboratory for the presence of E-coli bacteria. When E-coli bacteria are found at levels greater than 100 bacteria per 100 ml of water, the bathing beach is considered to be unsafe for swimming and the following warning sign is posted at the beach,” the city stated in its notice.

For further information, contact the Timiskaming Health Unit at 1-866-747-4305.